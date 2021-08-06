Derry City growing in confidence: claims Ruaidhri Higgins

WHO'S THE MAN? . . . Ciaran Martyn (pictured watching on) would've been proud of that finish as Danny Lafferty bags his second of the match. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

The comprehensive 3-0 victory over Drogheda United was the club's best performance since Higgins took charge back in April and what made it so sweet for the City boss was that it was in front of the stadium's largest attendance since Covid hit these shores back in March 2020 with 1,150 supporters making their presence felt.

A brace from the in-form Danny Lafferty and a beautifully crafted Jamie McGonigle strike on his full debut was enough to clinch the three points which saw Derry leapfrog Drogheda into fifth spot, level on points with fourth placed Bohemians who boast a far superior goal difference and have three games in hand due to their European exploits.

Back-to-back league wins and the consecutive clean sheets for the first time since September 2020 means the club continue to go on an upward trajectory under the Limavady man who remains cautious not to get too carried away with the recent results and, indeed, performances.

However, Higgins admits the belief among the group is growing and claims the players have bought into his ambitious plans for the club.

"I think belief is massive in any team and we're gradually getting there," he said. "We've won back to back league games and confidence will grow from that but, again, we can't get too carried away. You're only a result or two away from looking behind you as well so we need to be careful. We need to remain professional and keep kicking on.

"They're a great group," he added. "I've said it from day one. I think they're starting to believe that we belong at the right end of the table. It will take us a while to get there but I think the players are starting to believe in what we're trying to do here. And I think they're ambitious and want to be a part of that going forward.

"It was very good and we were full value for it. I think it was, in terms of our attacking play, our best performance certainly since I've been here. So I'm delighted we've done it and in front of a decent crowd as well. Hopefully they'll come back," he smiled.

Jamie McGonigle gets of the mark against Drogheda United. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

"We'll not get too excited about sitting fifth but it's been gradual and we've got into a decent position but that's all it is. There's so much more football to be played between now and the end of the season and we can't get too carried away."

Making the win more impressive was the fact they had to do it without the services of ever-present skipper Eoin Toal and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe as the pair missed out due to Covid-related issues.

Overall, it was a near perfect night for the Candy Stripes and Higgins was particularly delighted to see McGonigle get off the mark and get another 75 minutes under his belt. The City boss never doubted the 24 year-old Dungiven man would score goals and his 40th minute strike showed exactly why he's scored almost 100 senior goals in his career so far.

"He's a proper player," said Higgins. "He's not fit," he declared. "He's been very stop-start since he's been here. He's only really trained this week. We put him in and he's got an absolutely brilliant goal. That's a Jamie McGonigle goal. If he gets service he'll score goals.

"I'm looking forward to him getting fit. I think he's shown in 75 minutes a really good performance but I'm excited to see him when he gets a couple of performances under his belt. I think our midfield players enjoy playing with that type of player as well because his movement off the back of defenders is very good. I think he's a lethal finisher and he's hungry for goals. He's signed a long term contract and I think he'll score a lot of goals here."

Higgins was reluctant to give Lafferty the same credit for his double on the night as he aims to keep the roving wing-back - who has scored four goals in the last three games - on his toes.

"The second goal was very important," admitted Higgins. "We knew they would come out second half with the character they have in their team. We managed that part well and I think we ran out comfortable winners."

Lafferty modestly admitted afterwards his second goal was intended to be a cross and Higgins cheekily agreed.

"It was a great cross," he laughed. "Naw, I'll have to see it back. I got on to Danny a couple of weeks ago for not scoring any goals and I'll have to keep getting on to him. Danny's been brilliant but I'll keep pressure on him to keep going.

"I'm just delighted with tonight, It was a very good team performance and I think the manner in which we won the game was the most pleasing thing We looked really solid defensively considering our skipper was missing tonight. The players we brought off the bench all did well as well so it was a real team performance and I'm delighted with it.

"That's back to back clean sheets now for the first time since September last year I'm led to believe. So that's another step in the right direction. There's real hunger in this group and a lot of players who are in the early stages of their careers and they want to make a name for themselves. I think they have good careers ahead of them if they keep going. But again, it's just three points and we move on now."

It was also back to back home victories for the first time this season in a game of firsts and Higgins, who crossed the Brandywell pitch to celebrate with the fans in the Southend Park Stand was delighted for the home support who, he believes, will help to push his team on until the end of the season.