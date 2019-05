EA Sports Cup holders Derry City will entertain Waterford at the semi-final stage.

Premier Division league leaders Dundalk host Bohemians in the other last four tie.

Both semi-final games are scheduled for Monday August 5th.

Declan Devine's side beat Longford Town 3-0 and just last night seen off Finn Harps 2-1 after extra-time to progress this far, as they continue their defence of the trophy.