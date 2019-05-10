Derry City held to a draw by St Pat's thanks to Desmond wonder strike

Derry City 1 St Patrick's Athletic 1

A SPECTACULAR strike from St Pat's defender, Lee Desmond earned St Patrick's Athletic a share of the spoils at Brandywell.

Barry McNamee netted his first goal of the season with a fantastic strike on nine minutes.

However, Desmond fired into the top corner with a stunning left footed drive from 35 yards to end the Saints' two game losing run.

It was a second successive draw for the Candystripes who are now without a win in three league fixtures. However, Declan Devine's men have cut the gap on third placed Bohemians to four points.

Derry were unchanged from the team which drew 2-2 with Dundalk last weekend while St Pat's boss, Harry Kenny made two changes with Rhys McCabe and Gary Shaw coming on for Darragh Markey.

Derry were the first to threaten as Sloggett tried his luck from distance but his low drive was comfortably dealt with by Brendan Clarke on six minutes.

The home side broke the deadlock on nine minutes following a sweeping move which began and ended with skipper, McNamee.

The Ramelton man had set Derry off on the break and when Ogedi-Uzokwe found Ciaran Coll, the left back cut it back into the path of McNamee who arrived late into the box and swept the ball into the far corner with a sweet left foot finish.

Conor Clifford had the Saints' first effort on goal from a promising position inside the Derry penalty area as he got in behind Harkin but he curled his shot high over the bar on 17 minutes.

St Pat's were enjoying their best spell of possession on the half hour mark and they made it count with a stunning equaliser from Desmond. The Saints defender fired a magnificent 35 yard left-footed shot into the top corner of the net - his first goal of the season!

The visitors came close to going in front four minutes later as McCabe's free-kick from wide on the left found Gary Shaw who peeled off at the back post but his downward header at the near post was saved by Cherrie.

Forrester made a yard of space on the edge of the box but his shot was saved comfortably by Cherrie but ominously for the Candy Stripes the former Aberdeen midfielder was seeing plenty of the ball.

Harkin clipped a ball into the Pat's six yard box but Parkhouse couldn't get a decent connection and Clarke mopped up the danger.

Parkhouse was presented with a better chance moments later when Darren Cole threaded the ball through but his first time shot on his right foot went narrowly wide.

Declan Devine made a change at half-time with Eoghan Stokes, who scored the equalising penalty against Dundalk last week, replacing Jamie McDonagh.

It was the Saints who had the first real effort of the second half when Mikey Drennan crossed towards the near post and Shaw sent his glancing header just wide.

City striker Ogedi-Uzokwe came so close to finding the net on 58 minutes as Sloggett turned Webster and crossed towards the near post but the Londoner's header went narrowly over.

Ogedi-Uzokwe attempted an overhead kick from 12 yards following a long throw-in from Parkhouse but it failed to trouble Clarke.

Derry claimed for a penalty on 79 minutes when McNamee went down under the challenge of Desmond but the referee signalled for a goalkick.

Neither side had the cutting edge to find a winner as City remain four points ahead of the Richmond Park outfit.

Derry City: P. Cherrie; D. Cole, E. Toal, A. Gilchrist (G. Bruna 77), C. Coll; J. McDonagh (E. Stokes h-t), C. Harkin, G. Sloggett, J. Ogedi-Uzokwe; B. McNamee; D. Parkhouse (A. Delap 74); Subs Not Used - N. Gartside, C. McDermott, S. McNamee, J. Kerr.

St Pat's: B. Clarke; S. Madden, D. Webster, C. Kelly, L. Desmond; M. Drennan, C. Clifford, R. McCabe (J. Lennon 80), I. Bermingham; C. Forrester (D. Markey 83); G. Shaw ( J. Walker 90); Subs Not Used - B. Murphy, J. Doona, C. Coleman, P. Cleary.

Referee - Derek Tomney.