Derry City hold talks with ex-Shamrock Rovers man Ethan Boyle

Defender Ethan Boyle says he hopes to finalise his future in the next 48 hours with Derry City one of the sides leading the chase for his signature.

And the former Finn Harps man, who leaves Tallaght after a successful campaign with FAI Cup winners Shamrock Rovers, revealed he’s already held talks with Declan Devine.

“I have spoken to Declan and Paddy (McCourt), who I also played with at Harps so, yeah, there’s interest there,” stated the right back.

“I have a couple of things I need to sort out but hopefully I’ll know what I’m doing in the next couple of days. I want to have what I’m doing sorted fairly soon.”

The 22-year-old, who is also being tracked by Cork City, believes things are on the up with the Brandywell men.

“I have a few other offers and that’s why I’m just taking my time to see what’s the best option for me but Derry City is a good club and Derry’s a good city so I’m definitely giving them some good consideration,” he added.

“You could see since Declan came in they have lifted things. I thought they were very good when we played them last season.

“I think Declan is a passionate manager, you could see that last season and him, Paddy and Kevin (Deery) are a good team. They also have a good team.”

The full-back, who made 19 appearances for Stephen Bradley’s side last season, can also operate in a number of positions which will be another reason the Candy Stripes are chasing him.

“At Rovers when I was playing alongside Joey O’Brien, we played a 3-5-2 and I was wing-back and Joey the right-sided centre-half. Of course I used to play in midfield when I was at Harps and even before that, I played in a few positions, so I can play a number of positions.”

Meanwhile one man who won’t be at Brandywell next season is Darren McCauley who is believed to be emigrating to Australia after confirming his departure on social media at the weekend.

“I would like to thank Darren for all his efforts last season and wish him the very best in the future as he pursues his options in Australia,” explained Derry manager Declan Devine.