Brian Maher credits Derry City goalkeeping coach Anthony Fennelly for his return to form.

IT WAS just another eventful night in the life of Brian Maher who showed once more why 'he's the best goalkeeper in the league'.

​That was the assessment of Derry City boss Tiernan Lynch after Friday's thrilling 4-3 win over Bohs at Dalymount Park - a result which 'put some smiles back on faces' of those associated with the Brandywell club following the funding snub from Stormont 24 hours earlier.

“It’s just another night of Brian showing why he is the best goalkeeper in the league,” he insisted. “He’s very cool, very calm and very collected.

"I’m absolutely delighted for him and every single person in that team and everyone involved with the football club. It was a difficult day for us yesterday, and hopefully we were able to put some smiles back on faces.”

Derry City goalkeeping coach Anthony Fennelly and goalkeeper Brian Maher. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Maher's sensational contribution earned him the man of the match award on a night when there were quite a few contenders.

The Raheny man is clearly back to his best after a dip in confidence and form earlier this season and he's credited Derry's new goalkeeper coach Anthony Fennelly for improving his game.

The former Cork City keeper and coach, who won the title with St Pat's in 1999, was headhunted by Derry when Michael Dougherty left for Coleraine and Maher reckons the hard work being put in behind the scenes has paid off.

"They're [string of sensational saves] just what we work on during the week and we've done loads of that lately, getting around the goal, being a little bit sharper and getting that extra step in if you need it.

Former Derry City goalkeeper coach Michael Dougherty with Brian Maher.

"There's been a few saves, one down to my right, and I felt that difference working with 'Fenno' the last few weeks. Maybe having the week off was good as well. We worked really, really hard and then had a break and came back fresher.

"It's a big night. There's no point picking out one save [as his best] because there's as much quality in our goals, there's as much quality in some of our defending, bodies on the line - it's a team effort. But when you go 11 v 10 you're always going to need your goalkeeper.

"I'm just happy I could contribute and help because there's been difficult moments earlier in the season where people questioned me and maybe my commitment and stuff like that. You just have to take it on the chin, keep working hard. And it's nice having 'Fenno' in - somebody who's had eyes on me for three or four years from the opposition side of things and he's improved my game now in a different way that 'Doc' did. I loved working with Doc too.

"We've just worked our absolute socks off. Get around the goal, make big saves. That's what we work everyday for to make them saves and when you make them, in injury time it makes them a lot better.

"Tonight, there's no point getting too high. We've won one game we wanted to win. We haven't looked past it but there's no point getting too low either when you make mistakes. You need good people around you. Doc brilliant. Feno's been brilliant. If we get too high after this result you’ll get stung next week that's how it works. We need to dust ourselves down and be ready for Shels.