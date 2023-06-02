The Dubliner revealed afterwards he had changed his mind just as Shane Farrell stepped up to take the first half spot-kick and decided against staying down the middle of the goal.

However, he still managed to stretch out his left leg and get his big toe to the ball to deny Shelbourne the lead at a vital stage in the match and his passionate celebration told its own story.

"It's been a while since I've saved one as well," he said afterwards. "I've gone the right way a few times and been unlucky so I'm glad to help the team by saving it. I think we had chances to win the game as well even though we weren't at our best. We'll try to take the positives from it.

"I don't think we're at our best but I suppose if you can't win, don't lose!"

Maher had been studying Shelbourne penalties on the day of the match and despite an apparent attempt at mind-games as Jack Moylan and Farrell debated who would take the spot-kick, the City keeper's pre-match preparations paid dividends.

"I watched the penos during the day," said the former Ireland U21 keeper as he described his decision-making process on the night. "I think they tried to play a bit of a bluff as well trying to show they were letting someone else take it. I told the boys, Mark (Connolly) and 'Dummi' (Cameron Dummigan), that I was going to stay down the middle and then I decided I'd go to a different side and try to leave a bit behind me and thank God I got that left foot out and it stayed out.

"I felt it hit me and thought I got enough on it and was hoping not to hear the crossbar. It was a great feeling because it was quite an important time in the game. I want to try and help the team as much as I can and tonight I'm glad I did."

Derry City players approach referee Rob Hennessy after the final whistle. DER2321GS -

As a goalkeeper he prides himself on clean sheets and despite the frustrations of not winning and losing top spot to Rovers, that was the ninth shutout of the league campaign as Derry boast the second meanest defence in the top flight - behind Shels with just 12 conceded in 19 matches!

"It's another clean sheet which we're happy with," added City's No.1. "We've been on quite a good run on that side of the game. That's the ninth one now. I'm happy with the save but I'd swap it for a win if I could."

After the disappointment of losing to the 10 men of Sligo on Saturday, earning a point at home certainly wasn't the required tonic.

"It was a game we could've won. We didn't start the game particularly great and came in at half-time probably not too happy. It was a difficult surface to play the football we want to play and it turned into probably both teams playing a little bit direct.

Derry City goalkeeper Brian Mahar saves a first half penalty from Shelbourne’s Shane Farrell (17). Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS -

"Both keepers were busy for a 0-0. Conor's made a few saves as well and we've had our chances where we probably just need to be that tiny bit more clinical. As the game wore on, we were the stronger team and looked like the only team who would win it bar a few times where they've tried to turn us and it's worked once or twice for them.

"They came up with a gameplan to spin it over the top as much as they can. We'll take the point and move on."

And move on quickly they must as they make the trip to Inchicore to face one of the in-form teams in the league at present, a resurgent St Pat's. It promises to be another tough encounter.

"They have momentum," said Maher. "They're a very good team, there's a very good buzz around the place. When it's going well there it's a brilliant atmosphere. You can see the stadium is sold out as well and it's a credit to them. It will be a tough place to go, it always is but it's a place we went to last year and won and we know we can do it again. We'll have to be at our best."

While Rovers have reclaimed leadership by a single point after Friday's results, Maher insists it's too early to be reading into the league table and he envisages a scenario where there will be plenty more twists and turns.

"To be fair there's no mention of that after the game (losing top spot to Rovers). It's going to change as the season goes on. There's plenty of good teams in this league and there's teams capable of putting a run together just like we did after the Rovers game. It's going to change," he predicted.

"There's a long, long way to go. We're only a game past halfway. There's not too much mention of that. I don't think there needs to be in how competitive the league is.

