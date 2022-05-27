Derry City Ladies U19 season gets underway

Pictured from left to right are Zahara Lecky (Sion Swifts Ladies), Maureen Quinn (Linfield Ladies), Rebecca Magee (Glentoran Women), Leah Wilagus (Crusaders Strikers), Chelsea Irvine (Cliftonville Ladies) and Ellie Carlin (Derry City Women)

The NI Football League formed the Electric Ireland Women’s Academy League in 2019 to provide a pathway for the best Under 19 players to progress into the top division of women’s football in Northern Ireland.

The League consists of six clubs: Derry City Ladies U19, Cliftonville Corinthians, Crusaders Strikers U19, Glentoran Women Reserves, Linfield Ladies Swifts and Sion Swifts Ladies U19, and will see a combination of competitive games, dedicated development days and learning opportunities taking place throughout the season.

Steven Mills, Chief Operating Officer of NI Football League said: “We’re delighted to see our Women’s Academy League take to the field again this weekend with the support of Electric Ireland. The league continues to be a vital stage in the development of players and has proven to be a vital pathway into the Women’s Premiership and beyond in recent years.”

Anne Smyth, Sponsorship Specialist at Electric Ireland, said: “The Electric Ireland Women’s Academy League is a cornerstone of our shared objective to enable future generations to be true game changers. We are delighted to see the best young talent return to the pitch and look forward to watching the teams progress as the 2022 season gets underway this weekend.”

The Women’s Academy League will benefit from Electric Ireland Game Changers campaign, which includes initiatives with the Irish FA such as the Electric Ireland ‘Excellence’ and ‘Shooting Stars’ Programmes, which aims to change the landscape of female sport in Northern Ireland and encourage participation and elite opportunities for local players. The initiatives are helping sow the seeds of future success and creating an environment in which female sporting achievements are nurtured and celebrated at every age throughout a player’s development.