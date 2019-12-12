Derry City launch 2020 away jersey

Just in time for Christmas Derry City have launched their new away jersey for the 2020 season.

The Brandywell club's Merchandise Group have been working with Adidas to provide a list of options to the first-team management who selected black as the new colour for the away kit for the forthcoming campaign.

Derry City players Ciaran Coll, Ciaron Harkin pictured along side Derry City Women's players Dara McKeever (U17) and Rosie Cunningham (First Team).

Manager Declan Devine stated: "The group gave us a couple of options to look at for the new kit and we selected this one.

"We had a black shirt back in 2006 and also for a time in the First Division in 2010. I hope it goes down well with the supporters and also bring us success on the pitch.

"The tagline of ‘History is written in black and white’ ties to what we are trying to do with this group of players; to write our own new history for the club."

The Regista 20 range is a brand new option offered by the German manufacturer and was only released to the market in November 2019, making Declan Devine's side one of the first clubs in Europe to sport this kit design.

Ciaron Harkin and Ciaran Coll taking a stroll on the Walls in Derry City's new 2020 away jersey, which is on sale tomorrow in the club's Merchandise Shop on Carlisle Road.

A limited stock of the 2020 away kit will go on sale from the club's pop-up shop at 34 Carlisle Road tomorrow (Friday). This order is expected to sell out very quickly but two large additional orders are expected to arrive in the next seven days.

The shop, which opened last weekend, has a full range of leisurewear and gifts from £2 right up to £65. It also sells gift vouchers which can be redeemed against merchandise or season tickets.

The kit will also be available to purchase online via the club’s fulfillment partner, McKeever Sports via mckeeversports.com.