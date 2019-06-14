Derry City Legends face Glentoran Legends in charity match

The 10th annual Derry City Legends versus Glentoran Legends charity match, in the Noel McBride Memorial Cup takes place at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, tomorrow (Saturday KO 2pm).

This year’s charity is the Oxford Bulls and Derry legend Liam Coyle is hoping the game will raise the team some funds. He’s also looking forward to facing some familiar faces.

“It’s crazy to think that this will be our 10th anniversary since playing the Glens Legends and it’s even crazier that both sets of squads have raised over £5 million, over the years for various charities,” he admitted.

“Once again I’m putting the boots on, while the likes of Felix Healy, Jack Keay, Paul Hegarty, Ciaran Martyn, Gary Beckett, Gareth McGlynn, Eddie McCallion and Kevin Deery and a few others are bringing themselves out of retirement for their annual game.

“For the Glens they’ll have the likes of David Rainey, Justin McBride, John Devine, Tim McCann, Rory Hamill, Jason Hill, Barney Bowers, Billy Caskey, Johnny Jamison and Jim Cleary.

“It’s always a good day and the camaraderie amongst the boys is always very good.”