​DERRY City Football Club greats Felix Healy and Liam Coyle will be among the star-studded line-out rolling back the years on Sunday as the Derry City Legends take on Ballymac Celtic at Ballymagroarty 3G pitch to support the charitable work of Foyle Search and Rescue.

​Fellow 1989 treble winner Paul 'Storky' Carlisle has helped organise the event and what's expected to be a fun-filled day of family entertainment as Legends 'gaffer' Martin Mullan assembles a who's who of former Derry City representatives.

Many former greats will pull the City jersey back on for this encounter, including 1997 title winners Peter Hutton and Sean Hargan, treble winner Jack Keay, brothers Eddie and Tommy McCallion, Harry McCourt, Paul McLaughlin, Stevie Johnston and Emmet Friars.

Prior to the big kick-off at 1pm against the recently formed North West Junior League outfit, current Derry City first team stars Brian Maher, Shane Ferguson, Liam Boyce and Michael Duffy are expected to be in attendance from 11.30am to 12.30pm to sign autographs and pose for photographs for fans.

There's something for everybody on the day with bouncy castles, face painting and a gaming van at the venue from 11a.m. onwards.

And of course a bucket collection will take place throughout the day's events in aid of the local charity.

"It'll be a great day with money raised for Foyle Search and Rescue and it will help kickstart Ballymac Celtic FC whose main aim is to start up youth teams and everything and do it right for the Ballymac area," explained 'Storky'. "The Oak Grove is the sponsor of their jerseys and they're putting food and entertainment on afterwards. The club will be auctioning off a signed Derry City jersey and there will be a raffle with gift vouchers and other prizes to be won."

Derry City Legends don't normally organise matches during the winter but the team boss Mr Mullan explained that when 'one of their own' came asking, they couldn't say 'no'.

"We've raised over £100,000 over the last 10 years - a lot of money and a lot of good charities have benefited from the Legends," said the 'Gaffer' – who boasts a near perfect record with just two ‘friendly’ defeats over the past decade!

"It makes it all worthwhile and the boys have a good bit of craic too.

"But the minute 'Storky' rang me and asked me to arrange the game, he's one of our own and if we couldn't do it for him we'd be in bother. Hopefully Derry fans come out in force to support this very worthy cause and enjoy the craic."

Meanwhile Ballymac Celtic sponsors MIWI Mechanical Inspection Welding Institute will be holding a further charity event in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue on March 17th next. For further details visit the local business' Facebook page.