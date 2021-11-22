Derry City link-up with O’Neills Sportswear

Derry City duo Ciaron Harkin and Will Patching alongside John Murphy, Business Development representative with O'Neills Sportswear, after the Candy Stripes announced details of their new kit deal. Picture by Kevin Morrison

The agreement will see O’Neills provide kits for City men’s and women’s first teams as well for the underage squads at the club for the next two years.

The partnership takes effect from December and sees City partner with Ireland’s largest sports brand and a major employer in the north west. O’Neills have a flagship retail store in Waterloo Place as well as state-of-the-art production facilities in Strabane and Derry.

Joe Doherty, Derry City Director, warmly welcomed the new partnership: “We are delighted to have O’Neills on board. The company has an international reputation supplying football and rugby shirts to the likes of Bohemians, Patrick Thistle, Wycombe Wanderers, St. Helen’s, and a number of other high profile professional clubs in Australia. The company also has a very strong presence in the supply of GAA playing and leisurewear.

“O’Neills is a significant employer in both Derry and Strabane and has a significant retail presence in the city centre. The firm prepared an impressive proposal for the supply of our playing and retail requirements. We are confident they will do a fantastic job of supplying top quality bespoke kits and leisurewear for our players and supporters.

“As well as purchasing merchandise directly from the club, fans will be able to purchase a full range of merchandise from O’Neills Store in the city centre and at oneills.com.”

John Murphy of O’Neills said they were delighted to have secured the contract with City and are looking forward to their renewed partnership with the club, having supplied the club previously in the late 1990s and late 2000s.