Derry City lose top of the table clash at Shamrock Rovers

Derry City striker Jamie McGonigle sees his close range effort kept out by Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

Derry City will for a second game running feel they let slip a missed opportunity, in the top of the table clash at Shamrock Rovers.

Ruaidhri Higgins' men dominated for long periods with Will Patching, who deservedly picked up the man of the match award, ran the show, but again that killer instinct in the final third let them down.

Rovers experience and substitutes was the difference in the end as Danny Mandroiu's neat close range finish sealed the points for the Hoops, who only really started to come into the game once the ex-Bohemians man had entered the contest.

Derry City's Ronan Boyce setting up another attack at Tallaght Stadium. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

City boss Ruaidhri Higgins rightfully kept faith with the same side which dominated things against St Patrick's Athletic in Monday night's scoreless draw, at the Brandywell.

The visitors started well but it was the home side who created the first chance on 11 minutes as Sean Gannon skipped clear down the right, before seeing his low cross find Jack Byrne at the back post, but Ronan Boyce managed to slide in clear the danger.

Derry missed a glorious chance on 20 minutes when they did well to catch Rovers on the counter attack, but after latching onto Joe Thomson's pass, instead of shooting on the right side of the box Jamie McGonigle squared the ball to Matty Smith, but the ex-St Pat's man's touch let him down and the ball was gathered by Rovers keeper Alan Mannus.

With their tails up the Brandywell men continued to dominate things and they should have taken the lead moments later as Brandon Kavanagh's superb left wing centre found McGonigle, who ghosted in at the back post, but his first time shot was superbly kept out by Mannus.

Just the first half it was the Candy Stripes on top and more good play down the left on 52 minutes ended with Thomson feeding Danny Lafferty, but the ex-Rovers man saw his low drive from the angle saved by Mannus.

Derry missed another super chance on 64 minutes as Brian Maher's clever ball down field released Will Patching, who broke from midfield and his low centre into the six yard found Thomson, but his sliding effort was deflected over by Roberto Lopes.

Rovers made a double change minutes later to try and get into the contest with Danny Mandroiu and Dylan Watts replacing Rory Gaffney and Chris McCann respectively.

Those changes didn't do much for the home side as it was Derry who had another half-chance, but McGonigle's goal-bound close range strike, which had Mannus beaten, was blocked by Lopes.

Rovers missed a glorious chance on 75 minutes as Graham Burke's inch perfect knock-back found Sean Hoare, but with the goal at his mercy the centre-back blasted over from close range.

The Dubliners took the lead four minutes later as the Andy Lyons broke clear down the left before seeing his shot parried away by a diving Maher and the alert Mandroiu was on hand to gleefully side footed home the loose ball.

The woodwork came to Rovers' rescue on 90 minutes as Cameron Dummigan's header, which had Mannus, scrambling, clipped the crossbar.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Sean Gannon (Sean Kavanagh 55), Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Andy Lyons; Ronan Finn, Chris McCann (Dylan Watts 68), Richie Towell; Graham Burke, Rory Gaffney (Danny Mandroiu 68), Jack Byrne.

Derry City: Brian Maher, Ronan Boyce, Shane McEleney, Eoin Toal, Danny Lafferty; Cameron Dummigan, Joe Thomson, Will Patching; Brandon Kavanagh, Jamie McGonigle, Matty Smith (Evan McLaughlin 78).