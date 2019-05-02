Derry City manager Declan Devine hopes Dundalk have an off night

While Declan Devine believes in his squad, he also feels that Dundalk will have to have an off night and his Derry City will have to be at their best if that a positive result tonight.

Devine feels facing the champions at Oriel Park is the perfect game for his players to try and bounce back from Monday night’s defeat to Bohemians.

“We are going down here believing in ourselves but also fully respecting the fact that we have been right at the top of our game and hope that Dundalk have an off night,” he insisted.

“Difficult evenings are to be look forward too and if we were going to a game where we were expected to win comfortable, on the back of a such a hectic period, it would be hard to get players up for it, but you are going to the champions, you are going to the best team in the country, playing against the players in the country, you are going to compete against them in front of a big crowd and try to fight for points.

“It’s a game that I don’t need to motivate for or if players aren’t in the frame of mind then they shouldn’t be in professional football, we are all looking forward to the game, the back room team, the players, everybody.”

City welcome back striker David Parkhouse to their squad, while Ally Gilchrist and Aidy Delap are also back in the squad.

“Both Aidy and Ally trained today (Thursday); thankfully both of them have been in for a couple of days, but we’ll see how we are closer to the time,” he added.

“We need that competition for places, as over recent weeks it has been same case of flogging the same players and putting players in to different positions and the only player I’m expecting to be missing is Michael McCrudden.

“When you have a full squad it gives you versatile, freshness and it gives you ability to make changes without making subs, so that’s the one thing we have got. But ultimately I’m really happy with the application the boys have give us in the hectic period of time.”