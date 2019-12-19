Derry City manager Declan Devine praises club's award winning press officer

Declan Devine says he was over the moon with the news that Derry City PRO Lawrence Moore, had been named Airtricity/SWAI Press Officer the Year award.

Devine conceded he be would lost without Moore’s expertise and described the popular Brandywell figure as an integral part of his back-room team.

“I’m delighted for him and he’s a deserved winner,” insisted Devine.

“He has had a tough year in terms of the injury he suffered but the work he does for me and the club in his own personal time is unbelieveable. I would be lost without him.

“I would be lost without his expertise and organisational skills in terms of liaising between ourselves and the media. Even his hospitality towards people in the Brandywell on a Friday night is something that justifies his award.

“I think it’s a fantastic award for him and it’s fully justify, because he’s been absolutely brilliant to work with all year.”

Moore also created a small piece of history with his award, coming as it did after he had already won the Cricket Ireland award for his work in the summer with North West cricket making it an unique double for ‘Lorny’.

Devine feels Moore’s personality also played a part in him collecting the award.

“I think his award goes towards not only his work within the club but also to the type of person Lawrence is,” he stated.

“He’s that type of person where he would go out of his way to help people. Myself, the players and staff all appreciate everything he has done for us.

“He’s so helpful and such a kind person. He’s so organised and very professional in everything he does.

“Having people like Lawrence at the club is key to us in terms of us having success throughout the league.”