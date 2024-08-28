Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins has blasted "ridiculous" suggestions that League of Ireland Premier Division standards have fallen this season.

Despite one of the most competitive top flight seasons in recent years and a table in which the top two are locked together on 49 points, some pundits have suggested an overall drop in quality, pointing to the fact that the division's top three have BETWEEN them won only twice in their last 12 league outings as proof of a perceived drop off.

It's a highly subjective topic with Higgins - whose team are coming off the back a six game unbeaten run in all competitions and two consecutive clean sheets in their last two games -hitting back at what he described as a 'lazy' and 'ridiculous' attack on domestic football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Look, if you can do that (put a run together) you'll win the league I think, but it's so tough," explained the Derry manager, "You look at every single game and then you hear stupid comments, ridiculous comments about the league and quality within the league. The league's so competitive because every single group of players has quality in it.

Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins. Photo: George Sweeney

"I said it last week, and I am repeating myself here, but if you look at Drogheda's bench at the minute - and they're sitting second bottom of league - look at the quality of their bench. That's why the league is the way that it is, because of that quality right throughout the league. Rather than two or three teams beating everybody and a big split between the top three and the other seven - those days are gone because there is investment in all clubs now as we've seen.

"These lazy, ridiculous comments that people make; that's my view on it anyway. I think it's a very, very good competitive league, and its survival of the fittest. I'll tell you what, if you win the league this year you've shown some character. Whatever team goes on to win it, fair play them."

Higgins’ table toppers this week make the trip to Eamonn Deacy Park to face a Galway side sitting sixth but within one point of third placed Waterford, such has been the competitive nature of a division in which the Derry boss insisted there are no easy games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You watched the Shamrock Rovers game on Sunday past and Galway were excellent," he added, "Really well organised, hit you on the break and they have some players that can hurt you at the top end as well. Their defensive record is also outstanding.

"We know what we're in for. We have eight games left and I think with how competitive this league is, there's going to be a lot of twists and turns between now and the end of the season but we just have to focus on ourselves and try to put in a good performance. Results are really all that matter at this stage of the season."

It's been honours even between the sides this season with Galway winning 1-0 at Brandywell in March, a 0-0 stalemate in Eamonn Deacy Park in May and Derry producing one of their best displays of the season in a 2-0 Brandywell victory in June. Now, with two men Higgins describes as 'League of Ireland legends' steering the Tribesmen, he's knows Friday will be another thorough test of his team's title credentials.

"John and Ollie are two legends of the league of Ireland in my eyes," added the Derry manager, "Two the hardest working individuals that you'll see in the game. Not only are they hard-working, they don't get the credit for how the recruit, for how they set their teams up. They're very, very knowledgeable, and they've done an absolutely fantastic job there. I have an awful a lot of respect for both of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to try win the game but we know how difficult that is. They've lost very few games this season. We know how difficult that is and how difficult it's going to be but we've got players who can unlock the door; we've kept a couple of clean sheets in a row so hopefully we can bring them two sides of our game together, and get a big three points."