Jimbo (left) and Jobby Crossan pictured at the Brandywell in the early 90's.

​Crossan, who played for and managed the Candy Stripes, was also Derry & District Football Association Chairman for well over 40 years with Higgins stressing what an important figure Crossan had been to football in the city.

“He’s obviously a huge name; ever since I can remember you always heard his name cropping up everywhere,” insisted Higgins, “He’s steeped in football all around this area in particular.

“I know he managed the club in 1985 and scored that famous European goal, so sincere condolences to his family. The thoughts of everyone at the football club is with his family and friends.

“It’s never nice to lose someone at any stage, but someone that’s so steeped in football around here. That Crossan name is synonymous with football in the city and, as I said, our sympathies go out to his family and friends.”