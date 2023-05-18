Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins pays tribute to Jim ‘Jimbo’ Crossan
Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins was among those to pay tribute to local football legend Jim ‘Jimbo’ Crossan, after his sad passing on Tuesday evening.
Crossan, who played for and managed the Candy Stripes, was also Derry & District Football Association Chairman for well over 40 years with Higgins stressing what an important figure Crossan had been to football in the city.
“He’s obviously a huge name; ever since I can remember you always heard his name cropping up everywhere,” insisted Higgins, “He’s steeped in football all around this area in particular.
“I know he managed the club in 1985 and scored that famous European goal, so sincere condolences to his family. The thoughts of everyone at the football club is with his family and friends.
“It’s never nice to lose someone at any stage, but someone that’s so steeped in football around here. That Crossan name is synonymous with football in the city and, as I said, our sympathies go out to his family and friends.”
Mr. Crossan is mourned by his wife Nora and children Seamus, Maraide, Liam, Anne, John, Karen, Martin, Joan, Barry and Elaine and his wider family circle and his funeral will take place in St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower at 10am on Friday morning followed by interment in the City Cemetery.