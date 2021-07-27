Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins welcomes Bastien Hery arrival

The 29-year-old, who joins on-loan from Bohemians for the remainder of the season, will be in the Derry squad for Saturday night's clash at bottom side Longford Town

Higgins feels the former Waterford and Linfield playmaker will add creativity to his squad and feels his experience of playing in the league will also help.

"Bastien will add a bit of creativity to the group and he has got plenty of League of Ireland experience, so I'm delighted to bring him here, albeit a loan deal, but it gives us an opportunity I suppose to have a look at each other and see where it goes," stated the Derry boss.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins welcomes new signing Bastien Hery to the club. Picture by George Sweeney

"There will be a real hunger with him and that was very attractive. Stephen Kenny would have signed players, who either have a point to prove or someone early in their career, who would be going to try and establish a career for themselves and Bastien I think has a real desire now to go and show people what the undoubted quality that he has."

Since Will Patching returned to Dundalk after his loan spell ended, the Brandywell men have been crying out for a player who could pick a pass to unlock defences and Higgins hopes that the Madagascar international can be that player.

"I think we have a lot, of very, very good players at the club and they all specialise in certain roles within the team, but I think we have missed that type of player who can maybe unlock the door when teams defence deeply against us, Bastien brings that quality," he added.