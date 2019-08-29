Derry City midfielder Shane McNamee joins Institute

INSTITUTE has agreed a loan deal for Derry City midfielder, Shane McNamee who will join the club until January 2020.

The younger brother of Derry City captain, Barry McNamee, Shane has found game-time limited under City boss, Declan Devine this season having made his breakthrough with the senior team in 2018.

Indeed, the player has been well down the pecking order following the arrival of midfielders, Gerardo Bruna, Greg Sloggett, Ciaron Harkin, Grant Gillespie and the emergence of talented youngster Jack Malone.

McNamee has two years remaining on his current contract signed last September, however, Devine felt the Ramelton lad would benefit from playing regularly in the Irish League top flight where he will continue his development until returning for pre-season in January.

“Everyone at the club wishes Shane the best of luck during his time with Institute and we look forward to having him back for pre-season in January," said the City boss.

The news will come as a major boost for ‘Stute coach, Sean Friars after Coleraine swooped to sign both goalkeeper, Marty Gallagher and midfielder, Aaron Jarvis this week.



Meanwhile former Wolves and Northern Ireland international youth goalkeeper, Rory Brown has also signed for the Irish League top flight club.