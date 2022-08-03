The talented midfielder missed last Saturday's Extra.ie FAI Cup victory over Oliver Bond Celtic with an ankle problem and boss Ruaidhrí Higgins has confirmed that Patching may miss out on making a return to Oriel Park.

Higgins also confirmed that winger Ryan Graydon looks set to miss out, after the winger limped off with a calf issue in last weekend's FAI Cup win.

"Will is a doubt, with an ankle injury and looks like Graydon is out with a calf problem," insisted the Derry boss.

Will Patching is a major injury concern for Derry City's game at his old club Dundalk, on Friday night. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

"Again it's disappointing because it looks like we'll have to wait another while to get a fully fit squad and I'll have to wait a while before being able to have that selection headache anytime soon.

"But it is what it is and it's part of football, but we seem to be getting a wee bit of tough luck in that sense, but we'll still have a really good team taking the field on Friday."