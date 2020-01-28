Derry City move to secure Moussa Bakayoko deal

DERRY CITY manager Declan Devine has confirmed the club is in talks with winger Moussa Bakayoko.

The former Ivory Coast U17 international, played in last Wednesday night’s friendly against Finn Harps and Devine has been impressed with the trialist.

“Moussa has been with us for a bit and he’s impressed at training so we are working on trying to sign him,” he confirmed.

“We want to sign him and Moussa wants to join, but there’s still a lot of paper work to sort out. We’ll have to wait and see if we can make the deal happen.

“He will play against Institute on Tuesday (tonight) when we will have another look at him.”

Bakayoko, 23, has been training at the Brandywell for a number of days and has shone during those sessions.

“Moussa has been in for a week and has done exceptionally well in training,” stated the Derry boss.

“He probably didn’t live up to those standards in the game (against Finn Harps) but in training he has been fantastic.”

The Brandywell men face ’Stute, in the Billy Kee Memorial Cup this evening (KO 7.45pm) and Devine has confirmed that Bakayoko will feature but recent signing Tim Nilsen misses out.

“I will be working with much the same squad as we had against Harps,” confirmed Devine.

“Moussa will get more minutes, but Tim may not play. We’ll wait and see.

“After the ’Stute game we go to Abbotstown on Sunday for a few days training and we’ll have a few double sessions during those days in Dublin.”

The Derry boss remains hopeful a deal can be finalised for Bakayoko but even so, he stressed he will still be looking to add more players to his panel.

“Even if Moussa comes in, we’ll still hopefully get at least another three players added to the squad.”