The Candy Stripes produced a below-par performance and fell to a shock first defeat of the season against the Boynesiders as both teams finished the 90 minutes with 10 men.

Higgins warned his team risk successive home losses should they fail to 'serve up something better' when the league's top two clash on Foyleside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was 'a backward step' following an impressive start to the 2023 campaign and it ominously allowed champions Shamrock Rovers to move to within four points of Higgins troops with the Hoops expected to make up further ground on either Bohs or Derry on Monday when they entertain UCD in Tallaght.

The City boss has called on his players to be more 'forceful' and ‘grab the game by the scruff of the neck’ when Bohemians arrive at Brandywell.

"It's the first defeat of the season and it's a tough one to take there's no getting away from it," said the City boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a dig in the ribs but we have an opportunity now on Monday to put it right which is great that it's only a couple of days away. It should be a really good atmosphere in the ground and hopefully we can serve up something a bit better than that

"You're never happy losing matches especially in the manner we lost it tonight. You can take plaudits and pats on the back when you do well and win games but you also have to take criticism when you don't win games that you should.

Derry City Ruaidhrí Higgins wants a positive reaction from his players after suffering a first defeat of the season. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 41

"We need to be more forceful and really grab the game by the scruff of the neck in key moments and tonight we were disappointing from that end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tonight is not what we're about. It's definitely a backward step but every negative you can change to a positive and hopefully we can do that on Monday."

Declan Devine's Bohs team will also be intent on getting their campaign back on track after falling to a 2-0 home defeat to Rovers.

It's an interesting subplot as former City manager Devine returns to face the man who replaced him, however, that's irrelevant as far as Higgins is concerned and he's just focused on sorting out his team's 'concerning' home form.

Derry have recorded just one win, two draws and a defeat from the opening four home matches and Higgins knows the Brandywell form must be addressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Aye, you're concerned every time you lose a game or drop points. It's disappointing, our home form but I don't want to get caught up in it. We'll start winning games at home soon and hopefully that's on Monday night.

“We have to go and put it right. Declan (Devine) coming back is probably not in any of our minds, his or mine. It's Bohemians against Derry and we need to put in a big performance and right the wrongs from tonight.