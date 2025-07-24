TIERNAN Lynch admits he's on the search for 'possibly two' new signings before Monday's League of Ireland transfer deadline shuts.

​The Belfast man has been busy in the summer window with FOUR new arrivals through the gates at Brandywell.

Dipo Akinyemi, Adam Frizzell and loan signing Alex Bannon have all made their respective debuts over the past two weeks while former Hull City full-back Brandon Fleming is expected to feature against Bohemians tonight.

Pat Hoban, Dom Thomas, Kevin Holt and Paul McMullan have all left Foyleside this summer but Lynch doesn't envisage any further outgoings.

"I don't see anything going out," he said. "But there is a bit of work in trying to see if we can bring one, possibly two in but definitely nothing concrete at this stage."

One of Lynch's signings who has made a major impact in recent weeks is striker Liam Boyce who will be expected to lead the line against Bohemians tonight.

The ex-Hearts man took his season's goal tally to 11 goals with a second hat-trick in three matches in Friday's 5-1 FAI Cup second round win over Treaty United at the Markets Field.

Lynch isn't surprised by Boyce's recent form and was confident the striker would find his feet after his close season move from Scotland. "Everybody knew the quality of Liam Boyce but you can definitely see that out there in training at the moment. He's starting to really find his feet.

"He's starting to do things that come very naturally to him now rather than over-thinking things.

“There’s always going to be that transition period for every player that comes into a new league, trying to understand maybe a new system for him that we're playing.

"He's probably playing a slightly different position than what he played and made his name playing at Hearts. So we never had any doubt that his quality would shine through and that's starting to show.

“Boycie's the type of character who I don't think lacks any confidence. There's certainly no arrogance in him but I think he always knew he would settle and when the chances came he would take them and I think you're starting to see that now.

"He's got himself back fit. He's hungry and those wee bursts of class you're starting to see.”

Boyce got onto the end of two Michael Duffy corner kicks in Limerick for his opening two goals. Set-plays have been an increasingly important part of Derry’s game of late and while Lynch refused to take any of the credit, he knows how crucial mastering set-pieces can be in the modern game.

“I’ve just seen a stat of the set pieces that were scored at the Club World Cup and it's massive now in the game.

"And the amount of time being spent on them by teams and clubs and managers and actually bringing coaches in who are specifically working on just set-pieces.

"It can be the difference of getting into the next round of the cup or three points on Friday night or not so it's hugely important.”

Duffy, who scored a stunning winner from a free-kick against Bohs on the Gypsies’ last visit to Derry, will once again be a key player on that front. He’s scored 15 goals against Bohs – 10 of those for Derry! “Mickey Duffy is a class act as we all know and he's just that type of lad who trains like he's 15. It's hard to get him off the pitch. I hope he can go on and continue the run of form that he's in and continue scoring goals.”