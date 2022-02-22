Derry City pair Ruaidhri Higgins and Ronan Boyce sign contract extensions

Derry City chairman Philip O'Doherty pictured alongside Ronan Boyce and Ruaidhri Higgins after the announcement that the pair are signed up until 2025. Picture by George Sweeney

O'Doherty confirmed the news that Higgins has signed a one year extension committing him to the Brandywell club until at least 2025 and Boyce has also put pen to paper on a similar length deal.

For the chairman, who broke the news this evening at a function for club sponsors in the Bishop's Gate Hotel, was thrilled that both men have signed new deals.

“We want to keep our best players at Derry City and this is another step in that direction,” admitted the Chairman.

“Ronan has shown what can be done with the right attitude and determination but also under the guidance of the quality coaching team we have at the club.”

“He has earned this contract and it serves as an incentive to the lads in our Academy that the opportunity is right here for them.”

The Chairman was also thrilled to tie Higgins down until at least 2025.

“I’ve said from the start that this is a building process. We’re putting things in place that will hopefully keep the club on a good footing for many years to come," he added.

“Ronan and Michael Duffy are on four year contracts with a host of others on multi-year deals. It’s only right that the manager should be on a contract that matches any of those commitments.”