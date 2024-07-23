Derry City paired with Cork City at Turner's Cross in FAI Cup third round draw

By Simon Collins
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 12:58 BST
DERRY City's prize for knocking out FAI Cup holders St Patrick's Athletic last Sunday is a third round trip to Turner's Cross where they'll meet runaway First Division leaders Cork City.

Ruaidhri Higgins' troops are still battling for a domestic double and will be eyeing a return to the Aviva Stadium in November for the first time since 2022.

Derry defeated Cork 2-0 at Brandywell in the second round of the competition in 2022 on their way to winning the FAI's blue riband trophy. Will Patching and Sadou Diallo with the goals on that occasion.

The Rebels, who defeated Finn Harps at the weekend to progress to the third round draw, are currently 15 points clear of second placed Athlone Town in the First Division and well on course for a quick return to the top flight.

Derry City travel to Cork City in the third round of the FAI Cup next month.Derry City travel to Cork City in the third round of the FAI Cup next month.
Derry City travel to Cork City in the third round of the FAI Cup next month.

They lost to Derry four times when they were last in the Premier Division. Derry won twice that year at Turner's Cross - a 3-1 win in April last year and Ronan Boyce got the late winner in a 1-0 win when they last met at the venue last October 27th.

The tie of the round sees Shelbourne welcoming Galway United at Tolka Park while there’s a Limerick derby as Treaty United host Pike Rovers.Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Third Round: Ballyfermot United v Wexford; Cork City v Derry City; Drogheda United v Wilton United; Shelbourne v Galway United; Treaty United v Pike Rovers; Kerry v Bohemians; Sligo Rovers v UCD; Waterford v Athlone Town.Ties to be played week-ending Sunday, August 18.

