Derry City perfect test for us - Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin revealed that Derry City loanee, Conor McDermott, along with fellow recent Institute signing Ronan Doherty, will feature in tomorrow night’s friendly at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

McLaughlin, who admits he will be missing a few players for tomorrow evening’s game, is looking forward to seeing his new additions in action.

“Our signings will be involved and McD has taken to us well and it’s as if he has been there a long time. Although Olly (Ronan Doherty) has only been there a few nights, he’ll also be involved,” he stated.

“McD’s attitude has been first class. He hasn’t missed a session and he has shown his quality already in training. So I’m looking forward to seeing them, along with Seanna Foster, fit into what we are trying to do and play with what already is a quality squad.”

Facing Derry, McLaughlin feels is a perfect test for his squad.

“Our boys’ attitude have been A1 since I have come in and they have all had two weeks off and it’s crazy to think that, since after the play-off win, they had two weeks off and then back at it,” he added.

“Yes, we have a few boys who have got pre-arranged holidays at this time of the year, so there’s nothing we can do about that, so we are going to be a wee bit down in numbers in terms of what we are bringing to the Brandywell.

“However it’s good to be going back there and it’s good to see Derry under Decky (Devine) doing so well. From my point of view it’s going to be a very good test for our boys.

“It’s a great surface, which will suit us in terms of trying to get the ball down and play, similar to what Derry do.

“It’s going to be a real tough one for us, but with our European tie coming soon, we need a tough test and I can’t think of a tougher test than Derry City, especially as they are playing really well again and it’s a perfect fixture for us.”