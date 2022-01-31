Derry City pip rivals St Patrick's Athletic to signing of Matty Smith
DERRY CITY has won the race to sign former St Patrick's Athletic striker Matty Smith who has turned down the chance to return to Inchicore in favour of a move to Brandywell.
The 24 year-old Scotsman had been weighing up his options during the close season with the Saints tabling an offer while ex-Derry City striker Eamon Zayed had reportedly been keen to bring Smith to North America with Northern Colorado Hailstorm.
Signing a two year deal with the Candy Stripes, Smith said he was 'excited' about Ruaidhri Higgins' plans for the Foylesiders and can't wait to play in front of a packed Brandywell Stadium.
“The club has brought in some quality players recently and along with the lads who were already there, it’s now a really strong squad. I am very impressed with what Ruaidhri is building here and I obviously worked with ‘Renny’ (Alan Reynolds) at Waterford and know how good a coach he is.
‘I’ve been to the Brandywell before and even with few fans in you always knew you were in for a tough game. I’m really excited to be a part of this and am very much looking forward to playing in front of a packed house there.”
Higgins' patience in the transfer market reaped its rewards and he was delighted to pip rivals St Pat's to the signing of the Inchicore outfit's top scorer in 2021.
“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Matty to the club", he said.“He will add to the exciting attacking options we already have here, and myself along with all the coaching staff are really excited to get working with him.”