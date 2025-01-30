Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​DON'T expect too many untouchables in the Derry City squad this season as Tiernan Lynch doubled down in his belief that 'healthy competition' for places will develop a winning culture at the Brandywell club.

​No longer will there be a divine right to be in the starting line-up as Lynch continues to build a squad with two players in each position to meet the demands of what's expected to be one of the most tightly contested League of Ireland title races - all 10 teams this term becoming fully professional for the first time in the league's 124-year history!

Only consistency can earn you 'untouchable' status and as many Derry fans got their first glimpse of Lynch's new-look City team last Tuesday night in a 5-0 demolition job on Institute, it's clear to see there will be plenty of jostling for position amongst the players ahead of the Tolka Park opener on February 14th.

The City boss is still on the lookout for another central defender but in almost every other department there appears to be at least two top quality options. That's the 'recipe for success' he's seeking the ingredients for.

Michael Duffy - who netted two sublime goals against 'Stute - Ronan Boyce and Mark Connolly are perhaps three whose place in the team could go uncontested as it stands.

Dom Thomas, Carl Winchester, Robbie Benson, Gavin Whyte, Arlo Doherty, Shane Ferguson and Liam Boyce all made impressive Brandywell debuts while Ciaron Harkin and Sam Todd have returned from loan spells to bolster a formidable looking squad.

Pat Hoban, Ben Doherty, Brian Maher, Danny Mullen, Cameron Dummigan were among the interested spectators as they continued their individual races for full fitness after injury which will give Lynch a real selection headache once he's got a full deck to play with.

Of course it’s a welcome headache for Lynch who must make big calls for the trip to Tolka but it's clear that the needs of the team will come first when it comes to selecting a starting line-up. Lynch knows keeping players looking over their shoulders will be of great value to his team, stating no one can take their place for granted.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch watches on as the Candy Stripes continue pre-season preparations at Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney

"I'm really pleased with where they are at this moment," said the City boss.

"I'm really pleased with the effort they're putting in and I can't praise them enough for the culture they're starting to build."

Is it his intention to have two players of similar quality in each position? "I think that's the key, that's the recipe for any kind of success. As long as they're good people.

"I think the big thing in this is you have you be on that pitch knowing that if I'm not doing the work, or if I'm not performing that there's someone there willing to take my place and actually capable of taking my place at the same level. I think if you can get a healthy competition for places then you have half a chance.”

Derry City’s Carl Winchester in action against Institute. Photograph: George Sweeney

He’s obviously pleased with the progress made in such a short space of time as the new signings integrate into the squad and his ‘game-model’ implemented. "I'm always going to say I'm never happy. You always want more and want to be fitter and better organised. There's a lot of new players in there and it will take them time to get them to the levels we want them to get to.”