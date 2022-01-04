Derry City players make their return for pre-season training

And there were some familiar faces returning to the Brandywell Stadium this morning with new signings Patrick McEleney, Will Patching, Shane McEleney and goalkeeper Brian Maher all pictured getting put through their paces while new assistant boss Alan Reynolds was a welcome addition to training.

Expectations are high among City fans ahead of the new campaign on the back of some marquee signings as Ruaidhri Higgins' side look to carry the momentum forward from last term where they finished the season strongly by qualifying for Europe.

Several youngsters will also be hoping to stake a claim in Derry City' s starting XI this season and follow in the footsteps of the likes of Evan McLaughlin and Ronan Boyce who made their breakthroughs last season and they know making a good impression early on in pre-season can make all the difference.

Derry begin the season against Dundalk at Oriel Park on Friday, February 18th before hosting Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers in their first game of the season at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium seven days later.

