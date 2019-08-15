Derry City ready for Shamrock Rovers test

Derry City manager Declan Devine admits he’s amazed at Shamrock Rovers’ riches, going into tonight’s clash at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium (KO 7.45pm).

Devine has been green with envy and also surprised that Stephen Bradley has been able to splash the cash and add the likes of Republic of Ireland international Graham Burke to his squad and has also beaten off English clubs to capture ex-UCD pair Gary O’Neill and Neil Farruigia.

“They’ve been very active in the transfer market having brought Graham Burke from Preston North End. It’s business that you don’t normally see done. League of Ireland clubs bringing a player in on such a high wage,” he insisted.

“It’s a fantastic signing for them. They’ve got another Irish international in Jack Byrne and they brought Graham Cummins to the club, Gary O’Neill and Neil Farruigia - two players that were heavily wanted by English clubs.

“They’ve been very much on the front foot in terms of recruitment and adding to an already strong squad.

“So we’re under no illusions. It’s a very difficult game. Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk are the two benchmarks in Irish football in terms of the players they have at their disposal.

“But it’s a 90 minutes game and one that’s in the Brandywell. In my opinion there hasn’t been too much between the teams in recent games.

“It’s another opportunity for us to see how far we’ve come and we certainly will be going into the game with a lot of confidence ourselves.

“It has the makings of a brilliant game.”

The Candy Stripes know a victory this evening would move them to within three points of the Hoops, although Rovers would have played two games less, but the Derry gaffer also concedes their fight with Bohemians for that third spot is just as important.

“Win, lose or draw on Friday night we still have a lot of football to be played,” he added. “But we go into the game in a positive frame of mind and in a way that we want to get points from every single game.

“And that’s what the players have given us all year.

“I watched Shamrock Rovers in Europe over the last couple of weeks and they were sensational in the way they retained the ball and their style of play was fantastic.

“For us to be able to bring it down to three points shows that our players are doing quite well themselves.

“It’s very much about points now but it’s also about treating every game with the utmost respect and it will be very difficult.

“It’s difficult for everyone at the minute as everyone is looking to pick up points in this last phase of games to try and get into the top positions.”

Derry go into the encounter with winger Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe possibly returning from a recent thigh problem, which has seen him miss the last four games.

“Junior has missed the last couple of weeks with a thigh problem. I sent him home and he’s had a couple of days at home to freshen up and he’s come back in in a real positive frame of mind,” he said.

“It might come too quick for him, it might not but we’ll give him right til the last minute. We have to understand we’ve so many big games coming. We have Dundalk coming to Brandywell the following Friday so maybe that’s more realistic.

“And at the same time we have real good competition for places in the squad. Our subs over recent weeks have changed games for us coming into the later stages. We need a panel of players who are all competing with each other.”