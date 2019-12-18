Derry City's Adrian Delap believes Finn Harps loan move can bring best out of him

ADRIAN DELAP believes he has yet to reach his full potential and hopes his loan move to Finn Harps can help bring the best out of him.

The 21 year-old Donegal native is contracted to Derry City until the end of the 2020 season but hopes his initial six month loan move to the Ballybofey club can re-ignite his career.

Delap featured in the opening six games of the 2019 campaign but his season tailed off following an injury sustained in the 3-2 victory over Harps at Ballybofey last April - a game where he netted the opening goal of the game.

He made 21 appearances during the campaign, 18 of those from the substitutes’ bench, and he believes the switch to Harps will offer him the best chance for regular football.

From Ray in Co. Donegal, close to Ramelton, the move to Ballybofey makes sense for the talented winger and he can’t wait to get going.

“I’m happy with the move,” he said. “I think it’s a case of being the best for both worlds as I can go out and get a few games.

“It was a bit of a struggle towards the end of last season but now I can look forward to hopefully getting a lot more games under my belt.

“It was frustrating for one reason or another but I can’t complain,” he continued. “I’m just looking forward to next year now I suppose and see where I go from there.”

Delap has had several offers to mull over since the close of the season and thanked Derry boss, Declan Devine for helping him make, what he believes, is the right decision for his future.

“There were a few options and Decky (Devine) was very helpful to me. He told me I should go out and get games and it would be best for my career. I’m just looking forward to it now.

“I know Ollie (Horgan) fairly well too and I know what he’s about. It’s the same standard, the same league so that made sense too. Hopefully it goes well.

“My aim is to get back to Derry again so hopefully it works out. I know there is still a lot more to come from me and it’s down to me to get that out.

“I know I have the ability so it’s just a matter of showing it and trying to push on.”