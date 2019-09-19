Derry City's Barry McNamee aiming for Europa League spot

Derry City’s Barry McNamee believes tomorrow night’s clash against Bohemians, is the perfect game to bounce back from their EA Sports Cup Final loss to Dundalk.

The penalty shoot-out defeat to treble chasing Dundalk was a huge disappointment but the Derry captain says the players are now focusing on finishing the season on a high by qualifying for Europe.

A victory tomorrow evening would see City move above Keith Long’s side into that important European spot, with five games reamining.

“It’s obviously a massive game, third versus fourth, and we need to finish in the top three for Europe,” he insisted.

“Obviously last Saturday was disappointing in terms of the end result but we came back in on Monday and told ourselves that we had to get focused for Friday.

“We had a light session on Monday, then back to full throttle on Wednesday and Thursday to make sure we are ready to go on Friday night and look to finish the season off strong.

“Even before the cup final, we talked about making sure we finish the season strongly regardless of the result.

“Obviously we knew it was a massive game but for the club, qualifying for Europe is more important for the long term development, so we know the Bohs game is massive.

“They are right above us in the league but this gives us a nice opportunity to over take them. Then we’ll focus on the rest of the season but, at the minute, we are only focusing on the Bohs game.”

The Ramelton man admitted the players were gutted after the EA Sports Cup Final loss but explained that, before a ball was kicked this year, had Declan Devine’s side had been offered a cup final spot and being in with a chance of qualifying for Europe, they’d have taken it.

“I suppose, had you had have said to us at the start of the season when we first got together with a whole new squad who didn’t know what it was all about, that we would have a cup final at home and be right there in terms of a European spot, with six games to go, we would have bitten your hand off for that,” he added.

“So yes, while last Saturday was disappointing not to win the cup, we have no time to dwell on it now. We are still in a good place.

“The atmosphere that we had at the Brandywell last Saturday night was unbelievable.”

The 27-year-old, who admits his long term future has been put on-hold until the end of the season, knows how important European football is for all clubs in the League of Ireland and the Brandywell men are no different.

“Qualifying will probably be a factor for Decky (Devine), in terms of his budget and stuff so we know how important it is for the club,” he explained.

“As long as you are playing in this league, the pinnacle is playing European football.

“You see Dundalk, who are putting the money in to try and get back to the group stages, where they were a few years ago.

“As much as they want to win the league, at the start of the season, you hear all the top teams targeting a European run because they know that’s where the money is and it’s important to be in those stages, it can really set a club up.

“For us it’s really important that we finish the season strong and hopefully we can finish third because European money gives us that platform for the years to come."