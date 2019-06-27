Derry City’s Barry McNamee only focusing on Cork City

Captain Barry McNamee has promised Brandywell fans he’s still not hit top gear as Derry City prepare for the second half of the season.

The Candy Stripes return to league action tomorrow night at Cork City and the skipper is looking forward to renewing acquaintances with the club he left last season.

The Ramelton man endured a disappointing spell with the Rebel Army before making the switch back to the Brandywell.

“It has been grand, I haven’t put too much extra pressure on myself,” he stated.

“I just go out and play, just do what comes natural to me. There’s no extra roaring or shouting from my part but there’s no need to because we have a great bunch of lads.

“Plus we have players like Peter Cherrie, Ciaran Coll and Ally Gilchrist at the back; Greg Sloggett and Gerardo (Bruna). There are plenty of voices in the team so it’s not that I have to do anything different, it’s just a case of playing the way I have always played.

“It took me a while to settle back into the club but hopefully now I can improve in the second half of the season.”

McNamee, who has had 21 appearances this season, having scored once and played his part in four goals, knows the second half of the campaign could be something special for this new group of players.

Declan Devine’s young side are currently sitting fourth, six points behind Bohemians whom they face at Dalymount Park next Monday night having played a game less. They also have a home tie against Waterford in the EA Sports Cup semi-final but qualifying for Europe remains Derry’s number one target with anything else bonus territory.

“We all know the second half of the season is crucial for every club,” he added.

“You can see with the clubs who qualify for Europe these last four or five years, you can see they have the finances to pull away from the rest of the league, so qualifying for Europe is big for the club. Having won the cup with Derry before I know what it means to everyone, so there’s a lot to play for in the second half of the season.”

With so many important games coming up, it could be tempting to start looking ahead but the 27-year-old is only focusing on Cork and trying to improve Derry’s poor record at Turner’s Cross.

The Brandywell men have only secured one victory in their last 12 visits to Munster. Indeed, McNamee and Dean Jarvis netted that night in a League Cup success in 2013, and that poor run of form is something that Declan Devine has reminded his squad about.

“We have spoken about our that record, even before the break. We had no game on the Friday before the game but we spoke about having three massive games when we came back and that starts now with Cork,” insisted McNamee.

“We aren’t going to look past that game because Decky has talked about us not having a great record down there. We drew earlier in the season but we were holding on near the end. It’s going to be another tough game but we are looking forward to it and have prepared well for it.”

Since that battling, scoreless draw in March, Cork have replaced John Caulfield with his assistant John Cotter and McNamee believes that change, coupled with their forthcoming Europa League ties which could end with the Rebel Army facing Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, makes them dangerous opponents.

“With the standards they’ve set over the past five or six years, they had a poor start to the season. However, they had a couple of results before the break like everyone else, they are going to be refreshed after the break and looking forward to us coming down,” he explained.

“The players are also fighting for their places because they have a couple of big European ties coming up and everyone will want to play in those games so they’re going to have to start putting in performances, starting from Friday.

“As much as John (Cotter) has been there for a number of years as John Caulfield’s assistant, he’s new at being in charge so players know they have to raise their game. In fact, you saw that in his first few games in charge when they got a couple of wins.

“While I’m assuming not too much day to day stuff will have changed, John will still want to put his stamp on things and look for players to do things his way. The players have to buy into that.

“They those big Europe games coming up so they have to put in performances and start getting a few points if they want to play in those games.”

After having a week off, Devine’s chargers have been put through their paces this week ahead of the Cork game, but McNamee concedes that training hasn’t been too tough and the players have returned in good shape.

“Obviously having the week off last week, you are always going to have a bit of catching up to do. However we had our programmes to do during that off week and everyone has come back in good shape so it hasn’t been too tough,” he added.

“There hasn’t been too much emphasis on running and stuff, but it has still been tough.”