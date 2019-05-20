Derry City’s David Parkhouse eager to chip in with more goals

Derry City striker David Parkhouse has conceded he may have to change his game to become a more regular goalscorer in the League of Ireland.

The 19-year-old’s unselfish work means he doesn’t often find himself in the ‘fox in the box’ areas where so many goals are scored. He is willing to adapt but don’t expect to see his workrate drop!

“I’m still young and I’m learning the game but yeah maybe I could preserve my energy a bit more. Hopefully that will come with experience and age,” he confirmed.

“My main target is always to get goals, not just for myself, but also for my team-mates so that we can get more points. However work-rate is one of my top qualities. I do that work for the team but I need to score goals as well because that’s my job, that’s what I’m in there to do. I just need to keep chipping away and get a few more goals.”

Parkhouse has netted five goals this season but is enjoying the hectic schedule though he admits he’s shocked at how many games Derry are facing in such a short period of time.

“I’ll work my hardest every game but I have to admit I didn’t think the games were going to come as thick and as fast as they are. We have four games in nine days and while that’s crazy, it’s what you want as a footballer,” he said.

“You want to play games. You want to put yourself in the shop window and show the manager and the fans that you give your all in every game. That’s what I try to do.

“I won’t be getting ahead of myself. For me, at the start of the week, it’s all about making sure I train well to get myself in the squad for the Friday night, or the mid-week game, or whenever it is.”

The Strabane man admits he enjoyed his previous game at Richmond Park and he’s hoping for a similar display tonight.

“That was probably the best we have played all season. We got the ball down, popped it about and showed the potential we have in the squad.

“We have to go down there and not just prove the point that we can play, but more importantly, prove a point that we can get back to winning ways.”