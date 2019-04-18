Derry City’s Declan Devine doesn’t his players to have no regrets

Forget about Good Friday, Derry City manager Declan Devine wants his players to make it a ‘great’ Friday when they face leaders, Shamrock Rovers, at the Brandywell tomorrow night (KO 7.45pm).

The top of the table clash, which will be screened live on RTE, is sure to attract a big crowd and Devine wants his players to ensure they give everything they have.

“We want it to be a ‘great’ Friday,” he smiled, “It’s a huge game. It’s Shamrock Rovers; it’s a full Brandywell; it’s live on TV and it’s everything we came into the game for.

“It’s everything we told this new bunch of young players we wanted to bring to the club in terms of ‘big games’ and for them to do so in this short period of time - in terms of the atmosphere they’ve generated amongst themselves, the points tally they have brought after 10 games and to be on the coat tails of Shamrock Rovers after such a short period of time - it is great but we won’t get too carried away.”

Only a few months ago the Brandywell men suffered a 2-0 defeat at Tallaght Stadium and while Devine felt his side were well in that encounter, he believes this time his players need to make sure they leave everything on the pitch and remain focused throughout.

“We have to make sure that when we play this game we don’t have any regrets. We need to come off the pitch having given everything we possibly can and having had a real go while not giving anything away soft," he said.

“If we give anything away soft against the better teams, then it’s a long night but we have to have a go when the chance presents itself. We have to make sure we are disciplined in our defending.”

Conor McDermott returns to the City squad, which secured an impressive 3-1 win at St Patrick’s Athletic on Monday night, while Eoin Toal, Ciaran Coll and Barry McNamee, who where all rested at Richmond Park, will be looking to regain a place in the starting line-up. However, Jamie McDonagh (suspended) and Adrian Delap (hamstring) are again missing.

“Conor McDermott will also be added to the squad, as he has passed himself fit,” he added. “Aidy is still a bit off and we’ll see where we are with one or two others, but I think everyone is raring to go," he explained.

“It’s very difficult when you are live on TV to tell players that they aren’t involved, but ultimately they are all pulling in the one direction.”

Devine is keeping his fingers crossed for a special atmosphere at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium tomorrow evening.

“Hopefully it is special, but it’s about partnerships,” he added, “It’s about our players giving something to the fans to shout about and it’s about the fans giving us positive energy when we need it.”