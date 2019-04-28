Derry City's Declan Devine expecting tough test against Bohemians

Derry City manager Declan Devine feels his players have earned the right to be playing in big games.

Devine, who was chatting ahead of tomorrow night's encounter against third place Bohemians, feels his squad continue to give their all in every game and hopes their recent form at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium continues.

Derry City manager Declan Devine.

The Derry boss also confirmed that centre-back Ally Gilchrist continues to struggle with a calf problem, however Aidy Delap should return to the squad. One man who is going to be missing is striker David Parkhouse, who is suspended after picking up five cautions.