Derry City’s Declan Devine hoping for FAI cup shock

Derry City manager Declan Devine believes knocking holders, Dundalk out of the Extra.ie FAI Cup tonight, would represent a huge upset for the Brandywell club.

The Oriel Park men have only tasted defeat twice domestically this season and are aiming for their fifth Aviva Stadium final in succession.

“We want to have no regrets coming off the pitch and if we can do that, then we could potentially cause a huge upset and that’s what it would be,” insisted Devine.

“Let’s be honest, we finished eighth last year, they won the double.

“They have the best players in every position, sometimes twice/three times over, so for us to do anything it’s going to be an upset, we have to upset them.”

Vinny Perth’s men go into the tie following an empathic EA Sports Cup semi-final victory over Bohemians on Monday with striker Pat Hoban scoring a quick fire hat-trick in the opening 14 minutes to end the tie and book their place against the Candy Stripes in next month’s final at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, on Saturday, September 14.

Despite their impressive form, Devine says his players will give everything and believes with a bit of luck they could become the first side to defeat the Lilywhites in the FAI Cup since Cork City’s penalty shoot-out success in the 2017 final.

“We have to make sure we perform at our highest levels but that’s what the players have done over a period of time now.

“The players have been very respectful in their approach to every team. They have been very good with the football and very good without it.

“As I said, we have to make sure that when we come off the pitch after the game that we know we have left everything on the pitch. If we can do that, then hopefully we can get a favourable result.”