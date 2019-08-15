Derry City’s Gerardo Bruna signs up for next season

Midfielder Gerardo Bruna is thrilled to be staying at Derry City until at least 2020.

The ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid starlet, who has been in sparkling form in recent weeks, was delighted to sign up for next season and believes Declan Devine’s plans can bring silverware to the Brandywell.

“I want to 100 per cent win trophies with Derry City,” he insisted.

“As a player, you always want to play for trophies and we have a chance to do that.

“We are in the League Cup final and that’s a chance for us to get some silverware . Hopefully we can also make it into Europe as well. That’s a big one and then we have the FAI Cup which is going to be a tough tie against Dundalk, but this is why we are playing at Derry City.

“We want to play in big games and finals, it’s every player’s dream.

I’m very happy to stay another year in Derry and I’m very excited. Gerardo Bruna

“I know what they are trying to do since day one and it’s a pleasure to be part of this group.

“As a team we have improved a lot during this season and it’s our first season together. Hopefully a lot of the players can stay and maybe we can add a few more for next season and we’ll be fine.”

The 28-year-old revealed his family are also enjoying their stay on Foyleside.

“I’m very happy to stay another year in Derry and I’m very excited,” he added.

“Family is massive for me and they really like it here in Derry. I just wanted to get it (the deal) done and as I said many times to Decky, the club have really looked after me and family since day one.

“Since we arrived, the whole club has really looked after us and I can only be thankful, not just Decky but every member of staff; Kevin (Deery), Paddy McCourt, Marty (McCann) and everyone at the club who made it a pleasure to stay another year.”

For Devine he’s delighted Bruna will remain on board for next season.

“He’s been the standout midfield player in the league and not just at our club, but in the League of Ireland over the last number of weeks,” stated Devine.

“His creativity, ability to win the ball back, his competitiveness and ability to make forward passes, he’s very easy on the eye.

“He’s a fantastic professional and has bought into everything we want to do. He’s at a brilliant age and can have a long future at Derry City. I’m delighted to get the deal over the line.

“There’s no doubt he can play at a higher level. He’s got fantastic experience and we’re just buzzing to know he’s going to be here next year again.”