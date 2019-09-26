Derry City's Greg Sloggett undecided about future

Midfielder Greg Sloggett says he has a number of factors - on and off the pitch - to consider before deciding if he can commit his future to Derry City for next season.

The former UCD man, who is believed to be a target of treble chasers Dundalk, insisted he will take his time over the decision but stressed his immediate focus is securing a European spot with Derry City.

Since joining from the Students, Sloggett has proved a revelation and was an ever present until an injury suffered against Dundalk in the FAI Cup meant he missed the EA Sports Cup final loss to Vinny Perth’s side.

“All I can say is that it would be great to play European football next year,” he insisted.

“I have had such a positive year with Derry City and I’ll make my decision based on what I feel is best for my football but this year has been amazing for me.

“I’ll look back on this year with such a positive frame of mind, so it’s just a case of seeing out to the end of the season and getting a push for Europe and then sitting down to see what’s next.”

The 23-year-old admitted when signing that the move to Foyleside was a big step for him and said things have been tough at times off the pitch.

“There have been times this year it has been tough being away from home and with it being such a demanding sort of environment - which is where I want to be, don’t get me wrong, I would never shy away from that - but you have to take all these factors into consideration,” he added.

“That’s probably why I haven’t put pen to paper just yet. You have to weigh everything up and see the way things are personally as well as professionally.

“I’m just enjoying my football and trying to see out the end of the season and I’ll see where things lie come the end of the season.

“Right now, the main focus is to push on and qualify for Europe and see where things stand after that.”