Derry City's hat-trick hero thrilled with Turner's Cross win

Striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe was delighted to have scored his first hat-trick, as a professional, but was more pleased Derry City impressively defeated Cork City.

The front man, on-loan from Colchester until the end of the season was over the moon with Derry's first league win at the Rebel Army in six years.

"I scored three goals and we got the win, so I'm delighted with that and hopefully we go on Monday and do more of the same," he stated.

"I'm very happy because that's my first hat-trick in my professional career, so yeah I'm buzzing with that."

The 25-year-old joked that for the second time this season he played a one-two with a opposition keeper and scored on the rebound from his missed penalty.

"You know what, I'm just planning to play a one-two with the keeper," he joked. "No jokes aside, hopefully the next one we get and if I'm still taking them, hopefully I'll just stick it into the back of the net. At the minute I'm just getting lucky I guess.

"Yeah we are all happy with the win, but we all still felt that we could have done a lot better with the ball, but we still done very well, worked hard for each other and that's all you can ask for, so yeah the dressing room is a happy place."

Ogedi-Uzokwe is hoping to keep his goal scoring form going at Bohemians on Monday night and is also thrilled that his short term future is now sorted and he's staying on Foyleside for the remainder of the season.

"The longer I stay here the better I'm going to get and the better the team will get as well, so I'm very pleased that I'm staying here for the rest of the season," he added.

"It was dragging on a bit, but thankfully it's finally done and I'm happy to be here. Hopefully we can kick-on and win more games and score more goals.

"Every game is a big game for us, but yeah Monday night we'll just be focusing on that and hopefully we can do something and get a win down there.

"We have to keep positive and just keep working hard for each other and anything can happen."