Derry City secure a point thanks to Ronan Boyce's late strike

Derry City's James Akintunde starts another attack. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

Not for the first time this season, Derry City had Ronan Boyce to thank for a share of the spoils, as this time the defender scored an equaliser against fellow European hopefuls Bohemians.

The Candy Stripes, who fell a goal behind on 50 minutes when Promise Omochere opened the scoring, but that never say die attitude by the home side were rewarded on 92 minutes thanks to Boyce's seventh goal of the season.

The point combined with Sligo Rovers home success over Drogheda United, means Derry now sit four points behind Liam Buckley's side, but they still remain two points clear of tonight's opponents.

Derry CIty's Joe Thomson races at the Bohemians defence. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

The Brandywell men made one change to their side which lost at Drogheda United last Sunday, with Danny Lafferty replacing Evan McLaughlin, with the youngster dropping to the bench.

On 12 minutes a cushioned lay-off by Jamie McGonigle found Joe Thomson, but the midfielder's long range strike flew just past James Talbot's left hand post.

Minutes later a good run by Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe saw him get down the left before seeing his centre found Jamie McGonigle, but the Dungiven native's left footed strike was straight at Talbot.

After those two half chances for the home side, it was Bohs who started to get more and more into the game and they should have taken the lead on 24 minutes as Liam Burt latched onto Ronan Boyce's miss placed header, but the Derry right-back's blushes was saved as keeper Nathan Gartside did well to keep out the Bohs man's well hit drive.

Soon after Bohs got in behind Boyce again, but Ali Coote's close range strike from the left hand angle was parried away by Gartside.

Derry were inches away from taking the lead on 43 minutes as Boyce's right wing corner found Junior at the back post and his powerful header was somehow kept out by Talbot, the Bohs keeper spreading himself superbly to somehow keep the header out.

Bohs went straight up the other end and drew another save from Gartside, this time Promise Omochere's shot was turned away for a corner.

Omochere did break the deadlock on 50 minutes as he was fortunate to get away from Eoin Toal, before his low drive from the edge of the box, flew past Gartside and into the bottom left hand corner.

Derry had another half chance just after the hour mark, but after doing well to get away from his marker James Akintunde's cross-cum-shot was straight at Talbot.

Toal had to make a goal-line clearance on 76 minutes as Coote latched onto Gartside's mistake before cutting the ball back to Ross Tierney, but side footed strike was goal bound before the Derry skipper headed clear.

The woodwork came to Bohs' rescue soon after as Junior's close range volley, which had Talbot beaten, came crashing back off the crossbar.

Right at the death Derry secured a point as Boyce's miss hit effort, caught out Talbot, as he watched the ball trickle past him into the net, to spark wild celebrations amongst the large home support.

Derry City: Nathan Gartside, Ciaran Coll, Cameron McJannett, Danny Lafferty (Will Fitzgerald 67), Eoin Toal, Ronan Boyce, Ciaron Harkin (Patrick Ferry 86), Joe Thomson, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, James Akintunde, Jamie McGonigle.

Bohemians: James Talbot, Andy Lyons, Anto Breslin, Rory Feely, Ciaran Kelly, Ali Coote, Liam Burt, Tyreke Wilson, Promise Omochere (Conor Levingston 92), Ross Tierney, Dawson Devoy.