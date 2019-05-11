Derry City share points with St Patrick's Athletic

Two outstanding first half goals meant that Derry City and St Patrick's Athletic, couldn't be separated

Barry McNamee gave Derry the perfect start, finishing off a super move early on.

The Derry skipper fired home his first goal of the season, blasting past Brendan Clarke, after Ciaran Coll's cut-back had picked out the Ramelton man.

To their credit St Pat's levelled things in stunning fashion on the half hour mark, as Lee Desmond's thunder bolt flew past City keeper Peter Cherrie.

Both sides had chances in the second half, but in the end a draw was probably a fair outcome.