Derry City sign Danny Lupano and Moussa Bakayoko

Derry City manager Declan Devine has strengthened his squad by adding defender Danny Lupano and striker Moussa Bakayoko

Bakayoko, who has been training for a number of weeks with the Candy Stripes also played in pre-season friendly victories over Finn Harps and Institute, has signed a one year deal with the club.

While teenager Lupano, a 19-year-old defender joins from Championship side Hull on a six month loan deal.

The Belgian-born central defender who has been doing very well in the Tigers' Academy, will give Devine good options in the heart of his defence.

“We know we need a bit of competition in the squad, especially in the middle of our back four," he stated.

"Eoin (Toal) and Ally (Gilchrist) have been absolutely great for us last season but it’s a new season and we need competition to drive it on. And we have a couple of options in the pipeline. Competition is healthy.”