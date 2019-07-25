Derry City sign former Dundee United midfielder

DERRY CITY has signed former Hamilton and Dundee United midfielder, Grant Gillespie following his departure from Raith Rovers last month.

The 28-year-old came through the ranks at New Douglas Park, making 239 appearances over 10 years with the senior side before joining Dundee United in January 2018.

He then joined Rovers last summer after his spell at Tannadice was cut short, but has now signed for the Candy Stripes until the end of the season after a successful trial period which included last week's friendly clash with Institute at Brandywell.

Gillespie becomes Declan Devine's 23rd signing during the 2019 Airtricity League season and will bolster City's midfield as they look to secure qualification for the Europa League with just 11 games to go.

And the City boss believes the Scotsman will be a popular signing among the fans.

"I'm delighted," he said. "Grant's been on the radar for a number of weeks. He's a player that has played at the highest level in Scotland. He's got a lot of experience having played over 260 games in Scotland. We think he will enhance the group. He's a midfield player with tremendous ability. I think a lot of people will enjoy watching him."

Gillespie adds competition for places in the City midfield and Devine believes that can only be good for the club as they enter the final stretch of the season.

"We have good midfield players here at the club. We've got Gerardo Bruna, Ciaran Harkin, Greg Sloggett and Barry McNamee. So when you put Grant Gillespie into that, we're not in a bad place. We want that competition and people who will drive us on."