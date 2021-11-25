Derry City sign Republic of Ireland U21 goalkeeper Brian Maher

Derry City new signing goalkeeper Brian Maher. Picture by George Sweeney

The Republic of Ireland U21 shot-stopper has signed a three year deal with the Candy Stripes and is expected to challenge current Derry keeper Nathan Gartside for the number one spot for next season.

Damien Duff's Shelbourne did make a late enquiry about the former St Patrick's Athletic underage net-minder but his desire to join Ruaidhri Higgins' side was too much.

Maher, who has played his last two years with First Division side Bray Wanderers, becomes the fourth new signing at the Brandywell this week joining the likes of Will Patching, Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy.