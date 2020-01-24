Derry City sign striker Tim Nilsen

Derry City have signed Norwegian striker Tim Nilsen.

The 27-year-old, who netted a brace and impressed in Wednesday night's friendly win over Finn Harps, has signed a one year deal with the Candy Stripes.

The front man is Declan Devine's sixth signing ahead of the 2020 season, joining Walter Figueira, Conor Clifford, Stephen Mallon, Colm Horgan and Conor McCormack.

Nilsen, who played with Norwegian Second Division side Fredrikstad FK for the last two years, had a superb goalscoring record having netted 32 in 53 appearances.

After Wednesday evening's friendly Derry boss Declan Devine was delighted with Nilsen's display.

“The guy that scored the two goals, I thought he was fantastic," stated the Derry boss.

“I’m very interested. As I liked what I seen.”