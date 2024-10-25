Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RUAIDHRÍ Higgins claimed Derry City 'slit our own throats' in the league title race and described his team's shortcomings this season as 'painful'.

The Brandywell club's chase for a first league title in 27 years came to an abrupt end at Inchicore as former City player Brandon Kavanagh came back to haunt his old side with the winning goal for St Patrick's Athletic who leapfrogged Higgins' side into second spot going into the final round of fixtures next week.

Third spot and European football isn't guaranteed now for the Candy Stripes even should they defeat league leaders Shelbourne on the final day at Brandywell. Of course victory in the FAI Cup Final against Drogheda will seal the deal.

Higgins says he must 'take responsibility' for failing to capitalise on numerous opportunities to take a stranglehold on the title race as the agonising wait for the championship goes on.

Duncan Idehen is left devastated at the final whistle as Derry City's title hopes are shattered by Pat's. Photo by Kevin Moore.

"I'm obviously gutted," said Higgins. "The damage wasn't done here tonight that's for sure. We missed ample opportunities throughout the year to pick up more points where we didn't ultimately it's cost us.

"We had loads of opportunities to take control of it and we didn't. We had too many draws. Being really honest we had too many draws over the three seasons. It's something we have to look at. It's disappointing.

"We're all very aware of where we let ourselves down. Far too many draws, games we should've won but didn't. Chances to take a stranglehold of the league table and we didn't.

"We have to accept responsibility for that. I have to accept responsibility for that. As I said already, it wasn't tonight where we lost the league. We had plenty of opportunities over the course of the season we didn't take and it's cost us."

It was a depleted squad going into the penultimate match of the season with Cameron Dummigan, Daniel Kelly, Ciaran Coll and Ben Doherty all sidelined while Pat Hoban was on the bench but not fit enough to come on.

Colm Whelan cannoned a shot off the crossbar in the second half while Joseph Anang produced a stunning save to deny Michael Duffy from point blank range but the Derry boss was left to rue his side's 'naviety' for the concession of the winning goal.

"In the first half there wasn't a lot in the game at all. Our naivety cost us the goal, It was a really poor goal from our point of view. We got punished just before half-time. We should've seen it through to half-time. We slit our own throats really. In the second half we were very good for large periods and created opportunities. There was one or two times I couldn't believe the ball didn't go in the back of the net.

"We have to try and win next week and it's good enough to get in the top three then fine. If it's not then we have to try and do it the hard way.

"It's a football club which I have so much affiliation with and so much love for. When you're the manager I suppose when we don't capitalise on opportunities when we should've capitalised it's painful and it hurts. It will be a very, very long trip home."

It will be a difficult task to lift the players for a match which could see Shelbourne lift the league title on Derry's home patch but Higgins insists they simply must find a way to gain some momentum going into the FAI Cup Final on November 10th.

"We've spoken about it already. It's our jobs. We're all paid to do a job and it's our last home game of the season and we need to try and get a win in front of our supporters and try and get a bit of momentum going into the final.

"We have to try and manage this very, very carefully and try to produce a performance or two over the next couple of weeks.

"Even if we do win it still might not be enough so we have to try and win our next two games." The title race is now a two horse race with Shamrock Rovers needing to defeat Dundalk at Oriel Park on Sunday to keep alive their chances. And asked who he felt would go on and lift the trophy, Higgins said he didn't care.

"I don't really care who wins it to be honest. I want us to go into the cup final with momentum. We have one game to try and win before we go into the cup final and we'll try and do that.

"We have to try and manage things in the best possible manner. We're down numbers and we'll have to try and plan accordingly.

"To be honest I thought our supporters were exceptional tonight and they're obviously going to be hurting, They've waited an awful long time and we'll have to wait another year at least. I'm gutted for them. We didn't lose the league title here tonight. We lost it over the course of the season when opportunities presented themselves. That's what happened."