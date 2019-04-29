Derry City slump to third home defeat of the season

Derry City 0 Bohemians 2

DERRY CITY lost ground on third placed Bohemians as the Gypsies moved six points clear of the Candy Stripes with two second half goals proving the difference.

Declan Devine's troops looked jaded in their eighth fixture during the month of April as Bohs made it three wins from their last three visits to Foyleside.

Ireland U21 international, Danny Mandroiu fired into the net on 53 minutes from a superb Dinny Corcoran pass to give the Gypsies a deserved lead.

And Corcoran got on the scoresheet to seal the win with 10 minutes to go when he beat Peter Cherrie to a loose back-pass before slotting into the empty net.

Three days after a home win over Cork City, Declan Devine opted to make just the one enforced change with his top scorer, David Parkhouse sitting out through suspension as ex-Bohs man, Eoghan Stokes replaced him.

Bohemians, however, made sweeping changes to the team held scoreless at home to Waterford, eight in total with just keeper, James Talbot, Aaron Barry and Conor Levingston retaining their place in the starting XI.

Derry began with purpose and when Ciaran Coll dispossessed Danny Grant, he found Stokes who sent a powerful strike from distance fizzing narrowly wide of the Bohs net after just four minutes.

Straight up the other end Kevin Devaney did well to weave his way into the Derry penalty area and his left-footed strike was turned behind by Peter Cherrie at his near post.

It was end-to-end and following great work from Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, the striker slotted the ball through to Stokes who fired a shot across the face of goal and wide of the far post as James Talbot scurried across his goalmouth.

Ciaron Harkin skipped past the challenge of Devaney in the middle of the park before finding McDonagh in space on the right wing but he cut inside and his right-footed strike was saved comfortably by Talbot on 15 minutes.

Ex-Wolves man, Levingston stopped Cole in his tracks with a cynical foul during a promising Derry City counter and received a yellow card for his troubles. From the resultant free-kick, McNamee whipped in a magnificent cross towards the back post but Sloggett was unable to get a vital touch as he ghosted in behind the Bohs defence.

Bohs started brightly in the second half and after a neat one-two with Dinny Corcoran, Danny Grant ran into the penalty area and was brushed off the ball by Patrick McClean. The Bohs teenager appealed for a penalty but referee, Rob Rogers wasn't impressed.

The Gypsies finally unlocked the City defence with a sublime pass through the middle from Corcoran and Mandroiu took a touch before rifling the ball into the roof of the net on 53 minutes.

Sloggett then dragged his shot wide of the target as City attempted to get back in the game.

Derry survived calls for another penalty kick on 56 minutes when Mandroiu got in behind Toal from a long punt upfield and the City defender appeared to pull him back as the Bohs attacker went to ground but the referee waved away the protests.

Bohs were well on top and Grant twisted and turned on the right side of the City penalty area before striking the post with a terrific strike from the angle.

City boss, Devine made a triple substitution as he attempted to get back into the match with Gerardo Bruna, Gianni Seraf and Conor McDermott all entering the fray.

Derry came so close to an equaliser on 66 minutes when McDonagh crossed from the right but Sloggett, who was free inside the six yard box, couldn't get enough on his header.

Mandroiu had the bit between his teeth and took on a shot from 30 yards which sailed into the hands of Cherrie.

Corcoran capitalised on a poor attempt at a back pass from Sloggett deep inside the City half. The Bohs striker beat Cherrie in a race for the loose ball and was left with the easiest task of slotting into the empty net.

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe should've made it an interesting end to the game but failed to connect from close range from Conor McDermott's cross.

Bohs sub, Keith Ward did well to cross into the danger area and Toal's clearance hit Corcoran and struck the crossbar before Derry were able to clear the danger in stoppage time.

Derry City: P. Cherrie: D. Cole, E. Toal, P. McClean (C. McDermott 64), C. Coll; J. McDonagh, G. Sloggett, C. Harkin (G. Bruna 64), E. Stokes ( G. Seraf 64); B. McNamee; J. Ogedi-Uzokwe; Subs Not Used - N. Gartside, E. Tweed, S. McNamee, A. Gilchrist.

Bohemians: J. Talbot; D. Pender, A. Barry, R. Cornwall, D. Leahy; D. Mandroiu (K Ward 85), D. Grant, C. Levingston (R. McCourt 89), K. Buckley, K. Devaney ( L. Wade-Slater 88); D. Corcoran; Subs Not Used - S. Bohan, P. Kirk, M. Barker, R. Swan.

Referee - Robert Rogers.