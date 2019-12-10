Derry City snap up former Chelsea youth star Conor Clifford

DERRY CITY manager, Declan Devine has bolstered his squad with the signing of talented midfielder, Conor Clifford.

The 28 year-old Dubliner spent the past 18 months at St Patrick's Athletic, making 34 appearances for the Saints last season as they battled Derry for the fourth European spot.

Clifford, who had spells at Dundalk and Limerick before joining St Pat's in July 2018, is a former Republic of Ireland U21 international and represented his country through the age groups.

He was also elevated to the senior set-up under Giovanni Trappatoni while on loan at Portsmouth in 2013 from Chelsea.

The attack minded midfielder spent six years on the books of Premiership outfit, Chelsea, joining as a 15 year-old in 2007. He rose through the ranks at the London club and captained the Blues to the FA Youth Cup title in 2010.

Clifford, who also had spells on loan with Notts County, Leicester and Southend amongst others, will be seen as a replacement for Greg Sloggett who left Brandywell for Dundalk last month.

Derry City's new signing, midfielder Conor Clifford, pictured with manager Declan Devine.

He announced his departure from Inchicore at the end of October and joins Derry as a free agent.

Clifford becomes Devine's second new signing of the close season following in the footsteps of fellow ex-Chelsea prospect, Walter Figueira as he continues to build his squad for the 2020 campaign.