Derry City staying with Adidas

Derry City have confirmed their partnership with Adidas means the Candy Stripes will be wearing the ‘Three Stripes’ for 2020 and beyond.

The club’s merchandise team have been working over the past few months with the aim of delivering a new teamwear deal for the club in time for the 2020 campaign and the Christmas shopping season.

This small team of volunteers have been negotiating over the past four months but yesterday confirmed a new agreement with McKeever Sports for the supply of Adidas teamwear for the 2020 season and beyond.

Derry City Director, Declan Callaghan, said he was delighted with the new teamwear and leisurewear deal with McKeever.

“It’s imperative that a club of Derry City’s stature has a teamwear deal which meets the needs of all our players who are training and playing five days per week during the season, and which also meets the needs of our supporters," confirmed Callaghan.

“McKeever Sports and, by extension, Adidas has been able to deliver exactly what the club needed and we know from experience with McKeever that their service to Derry City will be second-to-none.

“We had global teamwear manufacturers flying in from England, Italy, and further afield this year to meet with us to ask us to consider their teamwear for Derry City in 2020 and beyond.

“It is very important to the club to ensure that we selected the supplier which is most closely aligned to Derry City and, although we were very impressed by some of the submissions and presentations made to us, the presentations delivered by Padraic McKeever and his team were excellent and the service they have provided to Derry City over the past two years has been outstanding.”

Padraic McKeever Managing Director of McKeever Sports was thrilled to keep the Brandywell club on board.

“We are delighted to have continued our partnership with Derry City,” he stated.

”We have a strong track record in providing team wear across Ireland and beyond and understand intimately what teams in this arena are looking for.

“Our goal for the foreseeable future is to bring freshness, innovation, transparency and excellent service to the players and supporters of Derry City FC.”