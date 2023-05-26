It was feared the Ireland U21 international sustained a recurrence of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury which kept him out of action for 11 months, however, initial scans and tests have proven inconclusive.

After receiving the opinion of a couple of specialists in recent weeks, the general consensus was to proceed with arthroscopic knee surgery to get to the bottom of the issue.

The procedure allows the surgeon to view the knee joint by making small incisions through the skin and other soft tissues and insert a small camera into the knee to diagnose and treat the problem.

Derry City striker Colm Whelan celebrates scoring on his Brandywell debut against St Pat's. Photo by Kevin Moore

The club is expecting clarity in the next 48 hours and further direction from specialists in terms of the best course of action to take.

Whelan, who has played just 90 minutes in a Derry shirt since signing his two-year deal last November, sustained suspected ligament damage in his right knee during the latter stages of the 2-0 loss to Shamrock Rovers at Brandywell on May 1st.

The Derry City medical team have been extremely cautious in terms of Whelan's rehabilitation since arriving at the club and gently introduced him into full training having undergone and passed all the necessary tests in recent months.

The 22 year-old Kilkenny man made an instant impact on his return with two goals in three substitute appearances for the Candy Stripes.